YieldMax Target 12 Semiconductor Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

YieldMax Target 12 Semiconductor Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,386 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the March 15th total of 14,115 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,396 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

YieldMax Target 12 Semiconductor Option Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of YieldMax Target 12 Semiconductor Option Income ETF stock traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $72.81. 15,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,709. YieldMax Target 12 Semiconductor Option Income ETF has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $73.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.49. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.68.

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YieldMax Target 12 Semiconductor Option Income ETF Company Profile

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The YieldMax Target 12 Semiconductor Option Income ETF (SOXY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that targets an annual income level of 12% by investing in US semiconductor companies while employing a covered call strategy. SOXY was launched on Dec 2, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

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