Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Trading Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) was down 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.4959 and last traded at $0.4968. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 37,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5039.

Azimut Exploration Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57.

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Azimut Exploration Company Profile

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Azimut Exploration Inc (OTCMKTS: AZMTF) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the identification and delineation of large‐scale gold and base metal deposits in Quebec. The company’s primary business activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties, with an emphasis on underexplored greenstone belts in the Abitibi region and the James Bay territory.

Azimut’s exploration model combines detailed geological mapping, multi‐disciplinary geophysical surveys and systematic geochemical sampling to generate high‐potential targets.

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