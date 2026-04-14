Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.25 and last traded at $28.20. 157,835 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 152,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.95.

Aptus Defined Risk ETF Trading Up 0.9%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average of $28.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.37.

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Institutional Trading of Aptus Defined Risk ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 2,572.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 797,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,700,000 after purchasing an additional 34,007 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. now owns 373,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period.

Aptus Defined Risk ETF Company Profile

The Aptus Defined Risk ETF (DRSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that combines US corporate bond exposure with an overlay of call options on US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DRSK was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Aptus.

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