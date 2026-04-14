Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) Trading Up 2.9% – Here’s Why

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.2660. 6,566 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 40,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Taoping in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Taoping presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Taoping Price Performance

Taoping Company Profile

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85.

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Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology segments. The company offers cloud-based software as a service to automate the interactive workflows between advertising agencies and their customers, including establishing new advertising projects, submitting advertisement proposals, revising and approving advertising proposals, processing payment online, remotely uploading advertisement content, and tracking and analyzing performance data.

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