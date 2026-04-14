Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Trading Down 6.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Free Report) fell 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.63. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Fletcher Building to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Fletcher Building Stock Performance

Fletcher Building Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81.

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Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) is a leading integrated building materials and construction company headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates through a diversified portfolio that spans manufacturing, distribution, construction and infrastructure services, serving residential, commercial and industrial markets across Australasia and the Pacific Islands.

In its building products division, Fletcher Building produces gypsum plasterboard, fibre cement, roofing, insulation and aluminium joinery under well-known brands such as Laminex and Firth.

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