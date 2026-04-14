Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Trading 2.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Free Report) were up 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.64 and last traded at $16.56. Approximately 11,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 5,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93.

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Total Energy Services Company Profile

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Total Energy Services Inc is an oilfield services provider specializing in well completion and production services for the upstream oil and gas industry. The company offers a suite of technologies designed to optimize well performance, including coiled tubing, hydraulic fracturing, nitrogen pumping, cementing and acidizing services. By integrating these services, Total Energy Services aims to deliver efficient, cost-effective solutions throughout the lifecycle of a well, from initial completion to workovers and enhanced recovery operations.

Established in 1986 and headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Total Energy Services has grown through the strategic deployment of specialized equipment and the development of advanced operational techniques.

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