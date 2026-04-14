Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Trading Down 3% – Here’s Why

Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG – Get Free Report) dropped 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 49 and last traded at GBX 49. Approximately 533,368 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 907% from the average daily volume of 52,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.50.

Angling Direct Trading Down 3.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of £35.78 million, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 51.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74.

Angling Direct Company Profile

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Angling Direct is the leading omni-channel specialist fishing tackle retailer in the UK, with an established and growing presence in Europe. Headquartered in Norfolk UK, the Company sells fishing tackle products and related equipment through its network of approximately 50 UK retail stores, as well as through its leading digital platform (www.anglingdirect.co.uk) and the MyAD Fishing Club app. The Company has three further native language websites in its key European territories (www.anglingdirect.de, .fr, .nl), with orders fulfilled by its international distribution centre in The Netherlands.

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