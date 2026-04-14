Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Update

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 40,883 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the March 15th total of 27,678 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,441 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Performance

Shares of IDE traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $13.53. 86,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,444. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

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Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.9%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 3.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 50,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 31,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. NWF Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 314,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE: IDE) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of companies engaged in infrastructure, industrials and materials businesses, such as utilities, transportation, engineering and construction materials. By targeting firms with established cash flows and growth potential, the fund aims to deliver a blend of yield and long-term capital gains for shareholders.

The fund’s investment strategy combines bottom-up security selection with broad sector diversification.

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