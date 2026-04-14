Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Update

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 40,883 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the March 15th total of 27,678 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,441 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Performance
Shares of IDE traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $13.53. 86,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,444. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $14.30.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.9%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE: IDE) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of companies engaged in infrastructure, industrials and materials businesses, such as utilities, transportation, engineering and construction materials. By targeting firms with established cash flows and growth potential, the fund aims to deliver a blend of yield and long-term capital gains for shareholders.
The fund’s investment strategy combines bottom-up security selection with broad sector diversification.
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