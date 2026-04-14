Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Trading 1.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 29 and last traded at GBX 28.80. 231,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 846,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.25.

Mercia Asset Management Trading Up 1.9%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 28.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £122.43 million, a PE ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Mercia Asset Management Company Profile

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Mercia is a regionally focused private capital asset manager with c.£2.0billion of AuM, investing across venture capital, private debt, private equity and property development finance. Our purpose is to deliver long-term value for investors while supporting the growth and resilience of the UK economy.

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