Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) Shares Up 2% – What’s Next?

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) was up 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.06. Approximately 4,865 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 13,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Nutriband Stock Up 2.0%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $49.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.35.

Get Nutriband alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutriband

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nutriband stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.68% of Nutriband worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Nutriband Company Profile

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy. The company also develops other products, which include AVERSA buprenorphine and AVERSA methylphenidate; exenatide for type 2 diabetes; and follicle stimulating hormone for infertility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutriband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutriband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.