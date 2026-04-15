Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) Trading 0.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $1.99. 54,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,049,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Virios Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $38.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38.

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Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

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Virios Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for fibrotic diseases. The company leverages its proprietary small-molecule platform to identify and advance compounds designed to modulate key pathways involved in scar formation and tissue repair. By concentrating on conditions with high unmet medical need, Virios aims to improve patient outcomes through more effective and safer treatment options.

The company’s lead development candidate, VTI-1002, is an oral small molecule inhibitor in clinical trials for the prevention and treatment of hypertrophic scars and keloids.

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