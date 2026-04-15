Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRYY) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $7.84. 130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.8650.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORRYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Orora to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Orora in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Orora Stock Down 0.3%

Orora Company Profile

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66.

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Orora Limited is a global packaging solutions provider offering a comprehensive range of products and services across fiber-based, glass, metal and flexible packaging. Formed in 2013 through the demerger of Amcor’s Australasian and certain North American businesses, Orora has since established itself as an independent leader in packaging design, manufacturing and distribution. The company’s capabilities span container manufacturing, carton and corrugated box production, flexible and rigid plastics, aluminium cans and glass bottles, supplemented by design, printing and graphic services.

Orora operates through two primary divisions: Global Packaging Solutions and Packaging Distribution.

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