Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE) Shares Down 1% – Should You Sell?

Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 75 and last traded at GBX 76.20. Approximately 249,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 168,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.

Alternative Income REIT Stock Down 1.0%

The company has a market capitalization of £61.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 75.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 74.23.

Get Alternative Income REIT alerts:

Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 3.32 EPS for the quarter. Alternative Income REIT had a net margin of 77.88% and a return on equity of 10.22%.

Alternative Income REIT Company Profile

AIRE own and actively manage a diversified portfolio of UK properties let to a range of strong tenant covenants, with a particular focus on alternative and specialist real estate sectors, which generates resilient and growing income returns. Alternative Income REIT PLC aims to offer investors a secure, diversified and inflation-linked income return, whilst at least maintaining capital values in real terms, through exposure to alternative and specialist real estate sectors such as automotive & petroleum, education, healthcare, hotels and industrials.

The Group invests in freehold and long UK leasehold properties across the whole spectrum of the UK property sector, but with a focus on alternative and specialist real estate sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alternative Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alternative Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.