Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD) and Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Critical Review

Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD – Get Free Report) and Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Vasamed and Orthofix Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasamed N/A N/A N/A Orthofix Medical -11.21% -20.38% -11.03%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vasamed and Orthofix Medical”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasamed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Orthofix Medical $822.31 million 0.62 -$92.19 million ($2.34) -5.44

Vasamed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orthofix Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Orthofix Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Vasamed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Orthofix Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vasamed and Orthofix Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasamed 0 0 0 0 0.00 Orthofix Medical 1 2 3 0 2.33

Orthofix Medical has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 35.61%. Given Orthofix Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orthofix Medical is more favorable than Vasamed.

Summary

Orthofix Medical beats Vasamed on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vasamed

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Vasamed Incorporated designs, licenses, manufactures, and distributes products, software, and services for assessing and managing hemodynamic health in the United States. It offers SensiLase PAD-IQ, which supports skin perfusion pressure, pulse volume recording, and ankle brachial index calculation for Doppler-obtained pressures; and Wound Imaging & SmartDraw wound measurement systems. The company also provides PAD-IQ Studycast that provides rapid transmission of diagnostic tests to vascular specialist for interpretation of results and medically indicated therapeutic intervention; and custom carrying case to secure and protect the PAD-IQ system. It serves clinicians and patients. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Orthofix Medical

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Orthofix Medical Inc. operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions. This segment also designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of navigation technologies, including tracked surgical tools, intelligent software, and imaging equipment based on machine-vision and optical innovations. The Global Orthopedics segment offers products and solutions that allow physicians to treat various orthopedic conditions related to limb reconstruction and deformity correction unrelated to the spine. This segment designs, develops, and markets external and internal fixation orthopedic products that are coupled with enabling digital technologies to serve the complete patient treatment pathway. It sells its products through distributors and sales representatives to hospitals, healthcare organizations, and healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Orthofix International N.V. and changed its name to Orthofix Medical Inc. in 2018. Orthofix Medical Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

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