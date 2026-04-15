Reviewing BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC) and PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) and BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.5% of PolyPid shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of BeOne Medicines shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of PolyPid shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of BeOne Medicines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get PolyPid alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PolyPid and BeOne Medicines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyPid 1 0 5 0 2.67 BeOne Medicines 1 2 11 0 2.71

Profitability

PolyPid presently has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 177.15%. BeOne Medicines has a consensus price target of $385.08, indicating a potential upside of 24.22%. Given PolyPid’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PolyPid is more favorable than BeOne Medicines.

This table compares PolyPid and BeOne Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyPid N/A -291.42% -131.82% BeOne Medicines 5.37% 10.70% 6.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PolyPid and BeOne Medicines”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyPid N/A N/A -$34.17 million ($2.26) -1.96 BeOne Medicines $5.34 billion 6.37 $286.93 million $2.52 123.02

BeOne Medicines has higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid. PolyPid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BeOne Medicines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

PolyPid has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BeOne Medicines has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BeOne Medicines beats PolyPid on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolyPid

(Get Free Report)

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions. It is also developing OncoPLEX, for the treatment of intra-tumoral cancer. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About BeOne Medicines

(Get Free Report)

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.