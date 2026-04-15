Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) vs. Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Financial Contrast

Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) and Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akanda and Cerus”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akanda $840,000.00 8.94 -$4.10 million N/A N/A Cerus $206.13 million 1.87 -$15.63 million ($0.08) -25.13

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Akanda has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cerus.

1.0% of Akanda shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Cerus shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Akanda shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Cerus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Akanda and Cerus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akanda 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cerus 2 0 1 0 1.67

Risk & Volatility

Akanda has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerus has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Akanda and Cerus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akanda N/A N/A N/A Cerus -7.58% -26.09% -7.29%

Summary

Akanda beats Cerus on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akanda

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Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. It offers medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

About Cerus

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Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion. The company offers INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma, which is designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation that uses its plasma system to produce pathogen reduced cryoprecipitated fibrinogen complex for the treatment and control of bleeding, including massive hemorrhage associated with fibrinogen deficiency, as well as pathogen reduced plasma, cryoprecipitate reduced. It sells platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. Cerus Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

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