Financial Review: Anthem (ANTX) and Its Peers

Anthem (NASDAQ:ANTX – Get Free Report) is one of 226 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Anthem to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anthem and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Anthem N/A -$35.17 million -2.57 Anthem Competitors $327.43 million -$27.48 million -4.40

Anthem’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Anthem. Anthem is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

90.5% of Anthem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of Anthem shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Anthem has a beta of -1.31, indicating that its stock price is 231% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anthem’s peers have a beta of 11.76, indicating that their average stock price is 1,076% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Anthem and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anthem 1 0 1 0 2.00 Anthem Competitors 2260 2493 4568 70 2.26

Anthem presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 32.89%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 116.46%. Given Anthem’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Anthem has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Anthem and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anthem N/A -55.04% -49.13% Anthem Competitors -4,724.33% -252.77% -49.42%

Summary

Anthem beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Anthem

(Get Free Report)

Anthem, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. Its managed care plans include preferred provider organizations; health maintenance organizations; point-of-service plans; traditional indemnity plans and other hybrid plans, such as consumer-driven health plans; and hospital only and limited benefit products. The company also provides a range of managed care services to self-funded customers, including claims processing, underwriting, stop loss insurance, actuarial services, provider network access, medical cost management, disease management, wellness programs, and other administrative services. In addition, it offers an array of specialty and other insurance products and services, such as dental, vision, life and disability insurance benefits, radiology benefit management, and analytics-driven personal health care guidance; and Medicare administrative services. Further, the company provides services to the federal government in connection with the Federal Employee Program; and operates as a licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. As of December 31, 2017, it served 40.2 million medical members through its affiliated health plans. The company was formerly known as WellPoint, Inc. and changed its name to Anthem, Inc. in December 2014. Anthem, Inc. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

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