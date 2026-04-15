Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HKHGF) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HKHGF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.09 and last traded at $8.09. Approximately 123 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.9836.

Hongkong Land Trading Up 1.3%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23.

About Hongkong Land

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Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta. The company also develops and sells residential properties.

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