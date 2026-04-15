CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) Stock Price Down 6.6% – Here’s What Happened

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY – Get Free Report) fell 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.29 and last traded at $13.25. 443 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

CP ALL Public Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35.

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CP ALL Public Company Profile

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CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS: CPPCY) is a Thailand-based convenience store operator best known for its nationwide network of 7-Eleven outlets. Established in 1988 as part of the Charoen Pokphand Group, the company opened its first 7-Eleven store in 1989 and has since expanded to thousands of locations across urban and rural areas. Headquartered in Bangkok, CP ALL leverages its parent group’s extensive resources and retail expertise to support its operations and growth strategy.

The core business of CP ALL revolves around convenience retailing, offering customers 24-hour access to a broad assortment of everyday essentials.

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