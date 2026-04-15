Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) vs. Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Head-To-Head Survey

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) and Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Westlake Chemical Partners and Givaudan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westlake Chemical Partners 0 2 0 0 2.00 Givaudan 2 3 2 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.3% of Westlake Chemical Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Givaudan shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Westlake Chemical Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Westlake Chemical Partners has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Givaudan has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Westlake Chemical Partners and Givaudan”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westlake Chemical Partners $1.17 billion 0.68 $48.70 million $1.38 16.36 Givaudan $9.02 billion 3.77 $1.29 billion N/A N/A

Givaudan has higher revenue and earnings than Westlake Chemical Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Westlake Chemical Partners and Givaudan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westlake Chemical Partners 4.17% 5.99% 3.74% Givaudan N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Westlake Chemical Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Givaudan pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Westlake Chemical Partners pays out 137.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

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Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company’s ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis. Westlake Chemical Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Westlake Chemical Partners LP was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Givaudan

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Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products. The Taste & Wellbeing division provides beverages, such as fizzy drinks, bottled waters, ready-to-drink juices, alcoholic beverages, and others; dairy and cheese products, including dairy drinks, yoghurt, ice cream, chilled desserts, cream cheese, and spreads; snacks; givaudan flavour ingredients; savory, and supplements and nutraceutical products; and biscuits, crackers, and cereals, as well as confectionery products, such as chewing gums, chocolates, and sweets. It operates in Switzerland, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Givaudan SA was founded in 1796 and is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland.

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