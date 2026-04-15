Comparing Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) & Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY)

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) and Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beneficient and Galaxy Digital”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Beneficient alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beneficient N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Galaxy Digital $61.36 billion 0.15 -$241.35 million $0.12 197.67

Profitability

Beneficient has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Galaxy Digital.

This table compares Beneficient and Galaxy Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beneficient N/A N/A N/A Galaxy Digital N/A 1.15% 0.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Beneficient and Galaxy Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beneficient 1 0 0 0 1.00 Galaxy Digital 1 2 11 1 2.80

Galaxy Digital has a consensus target price of $40.77, indicating a potential upside of 71.88%. Given Galaxy Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Galaxy Digital is more favorable than Beneficient.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.6% of Beneficient shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Beneficient shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Galaxy Digital beats Beneficient on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beneficient

(Get Free Report)

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. The company offers Ben AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks, and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements. It also provides Ben Liquidity, which offers alternative asset liquidity and fiduciary financing products; Ben Custody that provides custody and trust administration services to trustees and document custodian services to customers; and Ben Markets, which provides broker-dealer and transfer agency services. In addition, the company provides Ben Insurance Services, which offers insurance products and services; and Ben Data that provides data collection, evaluation, and analytics products and services. It serves individual and institutional investors, wealth advisors, and general partners. Beneficient is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Galaxy Digital

(Get Free Report)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other. The Trading segment manages positions in cryptocurrency and other liquid digital assets contributed to the business at the outset and continues to invest and trade in those and related assets. The Principal Investment segment includes portfolio of private principal investments across the block chain ecosystem, including early- and later-stage equity, pre-launch network contributions, and other structured alternative investments. The Asset Management segment manages capital on behalf of third parties in exchange for management fees and performance-based compensation. The Investment Banking segment offers the spectrum of investment banking, including, but not limited to general corporate advisory, mergers and acquisition, transaction advisory, restructuring and capital rising. The Mining segment focuses to provide financial services for North American miners, through its partnerships. The Corporate & Other consists of the partnership’s unallocated corporate overhead and other unallocated costs not identifiable to any of the reportable segments. The company was founded by Michael Edward Novogratz on February 10, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Beneficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beneficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.