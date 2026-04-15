Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition (NASDAQ:BLAC) Shares Up 4.8% – Still a Buy?

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC – Get Free Report) was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.5549 and last traded at $0.5350. Approximately 1,043,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,513% from the average daily volume of 22,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5107.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Stock Up 4.8%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59.

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About Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition

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Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BLAC) is a special purpose acquisition company organized as a Delaware corporation. The company completed its initial public offering in 2021, raising gross proceeds to pursue a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more life sciences businesses.

BLAC’s principal activity is to identify and complete a business combination with a target operating company in the life sciences sector.

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