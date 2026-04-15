Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Trading 0.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.66 and last traded at $24.66. 5,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 3,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average of $24.40.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.1484 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital stock. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. ( NASDAQ:OXLCN Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 603,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,659,000. Oxford Lane Capital accounts for 3.0% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: OXLCN) is a closed-end management investment company that is structured to offer publicly traded notes on the Nasdaq Global Market. The firm’s principal investment objective is to provide investors with a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. By issuing senior unsecured notes under the OXLCN ticker, Oxford Lane Capital seeks to deliver predictable cash distributions to noteholders through its diversified investment portfolio.

The company primarily allocates capital to senior secured loans and equity securities of privately held and thinly traded companies, as well as public small- and mid-cap issuers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.