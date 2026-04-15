Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NDIV) Trading Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NDIV – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.54 and last traded at $34.68. 27,819 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 16,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.32.

Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.91.

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Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.2706 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This is an increase from Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF (NDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of 40 to 60 US-listed dividend-paying companies engaged in the natural resources industry. Holdings are selected based on fundamental factors and weighted by dividend yield. NDIV was launched on Aug 24, 2022 and is managed by Amplify.

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