CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Stock Price Up 4.4% – Still a Buy?

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.28 and last traded at $27.25. 179,114 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,153% from the average session volume of 7,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

CareCloud Trading Up 4.4%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.74.

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CareCloud Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1823 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud is a healthcare information technology company that develops and delivers cloud-native software and services to medical practices, health systems and hospitals across the United States. The company’s platform combines practice management, electronic health record (EHR), revenue cycle management (RCM), population health analytics and patient engagement tools in a single integrated suite. CareCloud’s modular approach allows clients to adopt individual components—such as scheduling, billing or telehealth—and scale to a fully unified solution as their needs evolve.

Key offerings include CareCloud Charts, a web-based EHR designed to streamline clinical workflows; CareCloud Central, a practice management system that automates scheduling, patient intake and billing; and CareCloud Omni, which provides real-time analytics and business intelligence dashboards.

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