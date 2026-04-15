BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWY) Stock Price Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWY – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.85 and last traded at $37.85. Approximately 67,432 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 35,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.64.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.6%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.57.

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Institutional Trading of BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,000.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of twenty years. XTWY was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

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