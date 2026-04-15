Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Trading Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.14 and last traded at $20.4180. 955,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 766,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.5720.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62.

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Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Company Profile

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Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS: SRUUF) is a closed-end investment trust designed to provide investors with direct exposure to the price of physical uranium. The Trust acquires and holds U3O8 (uranium concentrate) in secure, licensed storage facilities located in North America. By investing solely in physical uranium, SRUUF aims to offer a pure play on uranium market dynamics without the complexities associated with mining operations or commodity futures contracts.

Launched in July 2021 by Sprott Asset Management LP, a division of Sprott Inc, the Trust was established in response to growing investor interest in nuclear energy and anticipated supply deficits in global uranium markets.

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