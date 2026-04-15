Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Trading Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.65. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 8,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.66.

Pivotree Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.67.

About Pivotree

(Get Free Report)

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services. It serves automotive, retail, manufacturing, distributors, and ecommerce sectors.

Further Reading

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