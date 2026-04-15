First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,093 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the March 15th total of 9,521 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,413 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 1,032,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 715,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 508,778 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after acquiring an additional 46,146 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 431,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after acquiring an additional 129,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 43.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 86,103 shares in the last quarter.

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First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGOV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,298. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.54. First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $20.95.

First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (MGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that mainly invests in U.S. Treasury and mortgage-related securities MGOV was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

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