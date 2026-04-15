Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Trading Up 3.5% – Time to Buy?

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.75 and last traded at C$4.72. Approximately 46,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 221,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.56.

Osisko Development Stock Up 3.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.90.

About Osisko Development

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. Osisko Development Corp. is based in Montréal, Canada.

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