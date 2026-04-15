SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT) Short Interest Down 59.3% in March

SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,595 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the March 15th total of 18,676 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,949 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ROKT traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.91. 36,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,701. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.81. SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $113.45. The company has a market cap of $97.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.01.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000.

About SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF

The SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (ROKT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Final Frontiers index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with space and deep sea exploration. ROKT was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

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