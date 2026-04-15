AbraSilver Resource (OTCMKTS:ABBRF) Trading Up 8.3% – Here’s What Happened

AbraSilver Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABBRF – Get Free Report) was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.82 and last traded at $11.77. Approximately 247,906 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 267,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.8725.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AbraSilver Resource in a research note on Monday, January 26th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of AbraSilver Resource in a research report on Monday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AbraSilver Resource in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

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AbraSilver Resource Stock Up 8.3%

About AbraSilver Resource

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78.

(Get Free Report)

AbraSilver Resource Corp. operates as an exploration company in Argentina, Chile, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper. It holds interest in the Diablillos property located in the Salta province of northwestern Argentina; and the Aguas Perdidas project located in Chubut Province, Argentina. It also has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the La Coipita project in San Juan province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as AbraPlata Resource Corp. and changed its name to AbraSilver Resource Corp.

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