Sumit Sadana Sells 24,000 Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sumit Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, February 2nd, Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00.

Micron Technology Stock Up 9.2%

NASDAQ MU traded up $39.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $465.66. 52,089,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,845,284. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.64 and a 12 month high of $471.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $401.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.11.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

A number of research firms have commented on MU. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Itau BBA Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $464.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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