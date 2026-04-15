iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDD) Short Interest Update

iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,508 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the March 15th total of 15,716 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,533 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF by 7,953.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $638,000.

Get iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF alerts:

iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITDD traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 25,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,593. iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.38 million, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64.

About iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF (ITDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches. The fund is intended for investors who anticipate retiring around 2040 ITDD was launched on Oct 17, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.