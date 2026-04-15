BriaCell Therapeutics (TSE:BCT) Stock Price Up 3% – Should You Buy?

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:BCT – Get Free Report) shares were up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.33 and last traded at C$6.27. Approximately 3,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 26,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.09.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0%

The stock has a market cap of C$45.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.37.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company that is developing an entirely new class of targeted immunotherapies to transform cancer care. Bria-IMT(TM), BriaCell’s lead candidate, was awarded Fast Track status by FDA and is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 combination study for metastatic breast cancer (MBC). MBC is breast cancer that has spread to other tissues. Bria-IMT(TM) is a targeted cell-based immunotherapy. Additionally, BriaCell is developing, Bria-OTS(TM), a platform of personalized off-the-shelf cell-based immunotherapies, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical study initially targeting breast cancer, with extension to prostate cancer, and other cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.