Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,038,330 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the March 15th total of 15,272,956 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,044,569 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Klaviyo

In other Klaviyo news, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $3,726,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,726,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $274,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 412,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,075,281.50. This trade represents a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,797,431 shares of company stock worth $35,802,846 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Klaviyo by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Klaviyo by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Klaviyo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 173,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Klaviyo by 1,650.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Klaviyo by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KVYO. Citigroup reduced their price target on Klaviyo from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Klaviyo from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on KVYO

Klaviyo Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of NYSE KVYO traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,743,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,386. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.59. Klaviyo has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.99 million. Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 2.57%.Klaviyo’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Klaviyo will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Klaviyo Company Profile

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Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company’s platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo’s core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

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