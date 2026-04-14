HIVE Digital Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Shares Up 7.9% – Should You Buy?

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.33 and last traded at C$3.26. Approximately 961,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,665,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.02.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Up 8.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$833.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. in July 2023. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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