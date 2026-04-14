Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ:PURR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Hyperliquid Strategies Inc (NASDAQ:PURR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.88 and last traded at $6.7450, with a volume of 835339 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Hyperliquid Strategies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hyperliquid Strategies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Hyperliquid Strategies from $8.15 to $8.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Hyperliquid Strategies in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell (e)” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.23.

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Hyperliquid Strategies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $814.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96.

Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ:PURR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($7.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Operations LP bought a new position in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies during the 4th quarter worth $20,327,000. Galaxy Group Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies during the 4th quarter worth $15,167,000. Pantera Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies during the 4th quarter worth $14,545,000. Feynman Point Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies during the 4th quarter worth $14,431,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies during the 4th quarter worth $5,660,000. Institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Hyperliquid Strategies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyperliquid Strategies Inc is a digital asset treasury company whose primary focus is to maximize shareholder value through accumulating HYPE, the native token of Hyperliquid, a high-performance blockchain custom-built to house all of finance. Hyperliquid Strategies Inc, formerly known as Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

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