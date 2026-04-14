Bitcoin SV Price Reaches $15.80 on Major Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $316.18 million and $18.02 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $15.80 or 0.00020985 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Arweave (AR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75,279.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $441.25 or 0.00586153 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 20,014,922 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is www.bsvblockchain.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency. Users are able to generate BSV through the process of mining. Bitcoin SV has a current supply of 20,014,762.5. The last known price of Bitcoin SV is 15.48381211 USD and is up 2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 301 active market(s) with $15,201,923.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bsvblockchain.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

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