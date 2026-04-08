Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Cuts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 70.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572,338 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 35,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 99,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

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Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SCHX opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $27.54.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

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