Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EGBN. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

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Eagle Bancorp Trading Up 0.5%

EGBN opened at $25.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.11. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $29.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.37. Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.81 million. Analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 219,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 164.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 195,567 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 65.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 91,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 35,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for EagleBank, a commercial bank headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Since its founding in 1998, the company has focused on serving businesses and consumers in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. EagleBank operates a network of full-service branches and commercial banking centers, providing personalized financial solutions to corporate, nonprofit, real estate and individual clients.

The company’s product portfolio includes commercial real estate lending, construction and land development financing, small business administration (SBA) loans, commercial and industrial credit facilities, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

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