Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Hold

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $184.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

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Hamilton Lane Trading Up 1.3%

HLNE opened at $96.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.33. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $90.47 and a 12 month high of $179.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $198.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Lane

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2,557.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane is a global private markets investment management firm specializing in the full spectrum of private equity and credit strategies. The company partners with institutional investors and wealth managers to design, implement and manage customized portfolios in primary fund investing, secondary market transactions and direct co-investment opportunities. By combining investment selection, portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring, Hamilton Lane seeks to optimize risk-adjusted returns across diverse private markets exposures.

Founded in 1991, Hamilton Lane has developed a track record of investment and advisory services in private markets.

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