Boundless Self Reported Market Cap Tops $20.87 Million (ZKC)

Boundless (ZKC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Boundless has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Boundless token can currently be purchased for $0.0720 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Boundless has a total market capitalization of $20.87 million and $5.66 million worth of Boundless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71,693.64 or 1.00237405 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,492.57 or 0.99840499 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Boundless Profile

Boundless was first traded on September 14th, 2025. Boundless’ total supply is 1,039,419,189 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,986,240 tokens. The official website for Boundless is boundless.network. Boundless’ official Twitter account is @boundless_xyz. Boundless’ official message board is boundless.network/blog.

Boundless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Boundless (ZKC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Boundless has a current supply of 1,039,419,189 with 289,980,897 in circulation. The last known price of Boundless is 0.07234559 USD and is up 3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 176 active market(s) with $6,509,560.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://boundless.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boundless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boundless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boundless using one of the exchanges listed above.

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