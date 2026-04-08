RaveDAO Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges (RAVE)

RaveDAO (RAVE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. RaveDAO has a market cap of $68.57 million and $9.40 million worth of RaveDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RaveDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RaveDAO has traded up 13.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71,693.64 or 1.00237405 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,492.57 or 0.99840499 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

RaveDAO Profile

RaveDAO was first traded on November 16th, 2025. RaveDAO’s total supply is 999,995,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,300,000 tokens. RaveDAO’s official message board is x.com/ravedao/status/1988796482984808481?s=20. RaveDAO’s official Twitter account is @ravedao. The official website for RaveDAO is ravedao.com.

Buying and Selling RaveDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “RaveDAO (RAVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. RaveDAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 239,172,222 in circulation. The last known price of RaveDAO is 0.27678238 USD and is up 9.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $7,896,991.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ravedao.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RaveDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RaveDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RaveDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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