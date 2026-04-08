SpaceN Hits One Day Volume of $1.50 Thousand (SN)

SpaceN (SN) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. SpaceN has a market cap of $5.16 million and approximately $1.50 thousand worth of SpaceN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpaceN token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SpaceN has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,693.64 or 1.00237405 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71,492.57 or 0.99840499 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SpaceN Profile

SpaceN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,010,000 tokens. SpaceN’s official Twitter account is @spacennft. The official website for SpaceN is www.spacen.xyz.

SpaceN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SpaceN (SN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SpaceN has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 40,010,000 in circulation. The last known price of SpaceN is 0.1288896 USD and is up 3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spacen.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceN using one of the exchanges listed above.

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