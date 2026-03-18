The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,376,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,318,798 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.70% of Cooper Companies worth $94,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Cooper Companies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 7,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 106.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 425 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,319 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Cooper Companies stock opened at $72.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $89.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cooper Companies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maria Rivas acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.13 per share, with a total value of $82,130.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,010.33. This represents a 9.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cynthia L. Lucchese bought 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.06 per share, with a total value of $149,963.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,946.70. This represents a 23.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Cooper Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: COO) is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women’s health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

Further Reading

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