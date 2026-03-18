Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN) Announces Earnings Results

Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $19.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $20.49, FiscalAI reports.

Silexion Therapeutics Price Performance

SLXN opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. Silexion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $22.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLXN. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Silexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on Silexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Silexion Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

About Silexion Therapeutics

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Silexion Therapeutics LTD, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops RNA interference (RNAi)-based cancer drugs and delivery systems to treat malignant solid tumors. The company engages in the treatment of solid tumors through its proprietary LODER delivery platform. Its products comprise SiG12D-LODER that has completed pre-clinical studies and an open label Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Prostate-LODER, which is in pre-clinical studies for the treatment of prostate cancer; and GBM-LODER that is in pre-clinical studies to target Glioblastoma Multiform, a malignant primary brain tumor.

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