JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 1,667,608 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,572,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,667,608 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.74% of Blue Owl Capital worth $195,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth $51,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 26.0% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 20.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average of $14.94. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $21.88. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 91.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $701.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.8%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 900.00%.

Key Stories Impacting Blue Owl Capital

Here are the key news stories impacting Blue Owl Capital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Independent bullish analysis argues the market panic over private credit is overblown; notes strong liquidity, conservative lending metrics, a $1.4B loan sale at ~99.7% of par, and large permanent‑capital fee streams — supports a near‑term valuation rebound. Read More.

Independent bullish analysis argues the market panic over private credit is overblown; notes strong liquidity, conservative lending metrics, a $1.4B loan sale at ~99.7% of par, and large permanent‑capital fee streams — supports a near‑term valuation rebound. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Another bullish writeup says OWL’s discount to fair value looks “absurd” after recent declines, highlighting floating‑rate exposure, concentrated low‑LTV software loans, and resilient fundamentals — frames current price as a buying opportunity. Read More.

Another bullish writeup says OWL’s discount to fair value looks “absurd” after recent declines, highlighting floating‑rate exposure, concentrated low‑LTV software loans, and resilient fundamentals — frames current price as a buying opportunity. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strategic deal: Blue Owl partnered with Blackstone to take a minority stake in Atlas Holdings — a partnership that may expand deal flow and fee‑earning opportunities. Read More.

Strategic deal: Blue Owl partnered with Blackstone to take a minority stake in Atlas Holdings — a partnership that may expand deal flow and fee‑earning opportunities. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst action: Citizens Jmp lowered its price target from $26 to $23 but maintained a “market outperform” rating — still a bullish endorsement, though the cut trims upside expectations versus prior forecasts. Read More.

Analyst action: Citizens Jmp lowered its price target from $26 to $23 but maintained a “market outperform” rating — still a bullish endorsement, though the cut trims upside expectations versus prior forecasts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market roundup notes OWL rose even as sector‑wide private‑credit fears persist — suggests traders are distinguishing OWL’s balance‑sheet exposure from broader industry headlines. Read More.

Market roundup notes OWL rose even as sector‑wide private‑credit fears persist — suggests traders are distinguishing OWL’s balance‑sheet exposure from broader industry headlines. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative coverage and surveys (peer comparisons) provide context but contain limited new information likely to move the stock materially in the near term. Read More.

Comparative coverage and surveys (peer comparisons) provide context but contain limited new information likely to move the stock materially in the near term. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Reputational/regulatory risk: The FT reports Blue Owl tipped a UK mortgage lender into insolvency after uncovering “irregularities.” That headline raises potential reputational exposure and could invite regulatory scrutiny or litigation risk, which would weigh on sentiment until details/impacts are clarified. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OWL

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

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