Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.01, reports. The business had revenue of $172.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.05 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 6.74%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Marqeta’s conference call:

Get Marqeta alerts:

Q4 delivered record scale and profitability progress — $109 billion TPV (first quarter above $100B), net revenue of $172M (+27% YoY), gross profit ~ $120M (+22% YoY) and a record Adjusted EBITDA of $31M (18% margin), moving the company closer to GAAP profitability.

TPV (first quarter above $100B), net revenue of $172M (+27% YoY), gross profit ~ $120M (+22% YoY) and a record Adjusted EBITDA of $31M (18% margin), moving the company closer to GAAP profitability. Management’s 2026 guidance targets continued growth and profitability — TPV growth in the high‑20s, gross profit growth of 10–12% , net revenue +12–14%, mid‑20s Adjusted EBITDA growth, and expected modest GAAP net income of roughly $10M.

, net revenue +12–14%, mid‑20s Adjusted EBITDA growth, and expected modest GAAP net income of roughly $10M. 2026 growth is meaningfully pressured by timing of contract changes — two delayed major renewals and Block hitting a lower price tier, plus Cash App new‑issuance diversification, are expected to reduce gross profit growth by roughly 7–9 percentage points (with an additional ~1.5–2 point hit from Cash App diversification).

Expansion in Europe and value‑added services is a strong long‑term driver — the TransactPay acquisition enables an end‑to‑end U.K./EU offering, Europe TPV has grown rapidly (2025 vs 2022), and BNPL plus value‑added services doubled in 2025 and now contribute >7% of gross profit, increasing stickiness and take‑rate.

Capital returns and share reduction — Marqeta repurchased 84.8M shares in 2025 (avg $4.59), reducing shares outstanding by nearly 17% and leaving ~ $91M remaining on the buyback authorization.

Marqeta Stock Performance

NASDAQ MQ traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.97. 1,727,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -49.69 and a beta of 1.48. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $7.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MQ. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Marqeta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Marqeta from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MQ

Trending Headlines about Marqeta

Here are the key news stories impacting Marqeta this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: Marqeta reported $172.1M in revenue (up ~26.7% YoY) and break‑even EPS, topping consensus revenue and EPS estimates. Strong top‑line growth and the EPS improvement versus a year‑ago loss were the core upside drivers. Press Release / Slides

Q4 results beat expectations: Marqeta reported $172.1M in revenue (up ~26.7% YoY) and break‑even EPS, topping consensus revenue and EPS estimates. Strong top‑line growth and the EPS improvement versus a year‑ago loss were the core upside drivers. Positive Sentiment: Record TPV and scale milestones: Management highlighted record total payment volume and continued customer activation/scale on the platform — evidence of sustained demand for card issuing, BNPL and embedded finance use cases. Earnings Highlights

Record TPV and scale milestones: Management highlighted record total payment volume and continued customer activation/scale on the platform — evidence of sustained demand for card issuing, BNPL and embedded finance use cases. Neutral Sentiment: Product/market momentum but uncertain near‑term margin impact: Call commentary emphasized BNPL growth and embedded finance adoption, which underpin long‑term TAM expansion, but timing and margin contribution from these segments remain unclear. Earnings Call Transcript

Product/market momentum but uncertain near‑term margin impact: Call commentary emphasized BNPL growth and embedded finance adoption, which underpin long‑term TAM expansion, but timing and margin contribution from these segments remain unclear. Neutral Sentiment: FY2026 revenue guidance raised vs. consensus: Marqeta gave FY2026 revenue guidance of roughly $699.9M–$712.4M, which is above the Street estimate — positive for medium‑term revenue visibility but not a full proof of profitability improvement. Guidance / Call Materials

FY2026 revenue guidance raised vs. consensus: Marqeta gave FY2026 revenue guidance of roughly $699.9M–$712.4M, which is above the Street estimate — positive for medium‑term revenue visibility but not a full proof of profitability improvement. Negative Sentiment: Q1 revenue guide slightly light: The Q1 2026 revenue outlook ($162.7M–$165.5M) came in a touch below consensus (~$167.2M), creating near‑term revenue uncertainty that likely pressured the stock despite the FY guide. Guidance / Call Materials

Q1 revenue guide slightly light: The Q1 2026 revenue outlook ($162.7M–$165.5M) came in a touch below consensus (~$167.2M), creating near‑term revenue uncertainty that likely pressured the stock despite the FY guide. Negative Sentiment: Profitability still a concern: Marqeta reported a negative net margin and negative return on equity; the company remains unprofitable on a GAAP basis (PE negative), so investors are sensitive to guidance and path to sustained positive margins. Zacks Summary

Profitability still a concern: Marqeta reported a negative net margin and negative return on equity; the company remains unprofitable on a GAAP basis (PE negative), so investors are sensitive to guidance and path to sustained positive margins. Negative Sentiment: Immediate market reaction was negative: Several articles note the stock fell after the release — suggesting investors wanted either stronger near‑term guidance or clearer margin improvement despite good top‑line and TPV metrics. Market Reaction

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marqeta news, Director Jason M. Gardner sold 113,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $566,830.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 303,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,335. This represents a 27.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,545. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marqeta

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Marqeta during the third quarter worth about $26,000. EFG International AG purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marqeta is a modern card issuing and payment processing platform that enables businesses to design, launch and manage customized payment cards. The company offers a fully programmable open API that allows clients to create virtual, physical and tokenized payment cards with real-time transaction controls and dynamic spend limits. By leveraging Marqeta’s infrastructure, companies can streamline their payment operations, reduce time to market and deliver tailored payment experiences to end consumers.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Oakland, California, Marqeta was established by CEO Jason Gardner with the goal of transforming traditional card issuance through cloud-native technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.