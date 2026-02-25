AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at Roth Mkm

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMC. Macquarie Infrastructure lowered their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.30 price objective (down from $2.30) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.36.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AMC

AMC Entertainment Trading Up 1.3%

AMC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.19. 4,503,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,604,438. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 240,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 41,860 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 710,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 164,740 shares during the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 23.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 10.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,253,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,790,000 after buying an additional 982,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc operates as a leading movie exhibition company, specializing in the presentation of theatrical motion pictures across a network of multiplex cinemas. The company’s core business activities encompass ticket sales, concession and refreshment services, and the licensing of premium viewing formats. AMC offers a variety of auditorium experiences, including IMAX®, Dolby Cinema™, and Cinemark’s RealD 3D systems, designed to enhance audience engagement through superior sound, visual clarity, and seating comfort.

Originally founded in 1920 with its first theatre in Kansas City, AMC has evolved into one of the largest theater chains in the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.